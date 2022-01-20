News

Pedro the Lion Surprise Releases New Album and Announces Tour Dates Havasu Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Ryan Russell



Pedro the Lion (aka David Bazan) has surprise released a new album, entitled Havasu. It is out now via Polyvinyl. Bazan has also announced a set of tour dates in support of the album. Check out the full list of dates as well as the full album below.

The successor to 2019’s Phoenix and the second in a reported series of five albums, Havasu was inspired by Lake Havasu in Arizona City, where Bazan lived for a year as a child and revisited as inspiration for the album. “It’s this very synthetic, gimmicky place set in this soulful, desolate landscape,” states Bazan in a press release. “An intersection I hadn’t remembered for 30 years would trigger a flood of hidden memories. I was there to soak in it as much as possible.”

Havasu features production from Andy D. Park, who also worked on Phoenix. Pedro the Lion’s live drummer Sean T. Lane also contributed to the album, appearing on every track.

<a href="https://pedrothelion.bandcamp.com/album/havasu">Havasu by Pedro The Lion</a>

Pedro the Lion 2022 Tour Dates:

04/12 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #

04/13 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard #

04/14 - Dallas TX @ Granada Theater #

04/15 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

04/16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

04/18 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn #

04/19 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East #

04/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

04/21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

04/23 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat #

04/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

04/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

04/26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

04/28 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre #

04/29 - Columbus, OH @ Skullys #

04/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-FI #

05/01 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

05/03 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line #

05/22 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux &

05/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge &

05/25 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic &

05/27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom &

05/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room &

05/29 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory &

05/31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent &

06/02 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall &

06/03 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox &

# w/ Oceanator

& w/ Charlotte Cornfield

