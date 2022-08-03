News

Peel Dream Magazine Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for Title Track “Pad” Pad Due Out October 7 via Slumberland/Tough Love

Photography by Samira Winter



Peel Dream Magazine (aka Joseph Stevens) has announced the release of his third album, Pad, which will be out on October 7 via Slumberland/Tough Love. He has also announced a tour in support of the album and has shared a video for the album’s title track, “Pad.” View the Ryan McGlade-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of upcoming tour dates.

Pad Tracklist:

1. Not in the Band

2. Pad

3. Pictionary

4. Wanting and Waiting

5. Self Actualization Center

6. Walk Around the Block

7. Hamlet

8. Penelope’s Suitors

9. Hiding Out

10. Jennifer Hindsight

11. Reiki

12. La Sol

13. Message the Manager

14. Roll in the Hay

15. Back in the Band

Peel Dream Magazine 2022 Tour Dates:

8/12 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar *

8/17 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill *

8/19 – Portland, OR – Bunk Bar *

8/20 – Seattle, WA – Vera Project *

8/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

10/19 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel #

* = w/ Winter

# = w/ Beach Fossils

