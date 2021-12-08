News

All





Penelope Isles Announce U.S. Tour, Share Video for “Have You Heard” Which Way to Happy Out Now via Bella Union

Photography by Parri Thomas



British sibling duo Penelope Isles (Lily and Jack Wolter) have announced a 2022 U.S. tour in support of their most recent album, Which Way to Happy. They have also shared a video for the album track “Have You Heard.” Watch the Jamie Thraves-directed video and view the full list of tour dates below.

Which Way to Happy came out last month via Bella Union. It includes the songs “Sailing Still,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Iced Gems,” also one of our Songs of the Week, “Sudoku,” which also landed on Songs of the Week, and “Terrified,” another one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our My Firsts Interview with Lily Wolter of Penelope Isles.

Penelope Isles 2022 U.S. Tour Dates:

3/5/2022 - Washington DC - Songbyrd*^

3/7/2022 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall*^

3/8/2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore*^

3/9/2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Zone One at Elsewhere*#

3/11/22 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar*^

3/12/22 - Pontiac, MI - The Pike Room at The Crofoot*^

3/14/22 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge*^

3/15/22 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway*^

3/20/22 - Dallas, TX - The Cambridge Room at House of Blues*^

3/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge*^

3/24/22 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room*^

3/25/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge*^

3/26/22 - San Francisco, CA - Brick + Mortar*^

3/28/22 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret*^

3/29/2022 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios*^

3/30/2022 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s at The Crocodile*

* w/ Pomo Poko

^ w/ Me Rex

# w/ youbet

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.