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Penelope Isles Share Video for New Song “I Loved You, Robert Pattinson” 3 Due Out September 25 via Bella Union

British sibling duo Penelope Isles (Lily and Jack Wolter) are releasing a new album, 3, on September 25 via Bella Union. This week they shared its second single, “I Loved You, Robert Pattinson,” which is inspired by Lily’s love of The Odyssey actor back when he was in the Twilight films. Watch the video below.

Penelope Isles previously shared the album’s lead single, “Thinking Seat,” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

The new album follows 2021’s Which Way to Happy and 2019’s Until the Tide Creeps In. Not only has it been five years since Penelope Isles’ last album, it’s also been three years since their last live show. In that time, the duo have been busy with solo projects—Jack with Cubzoa and Lily with My Precious Bunny (who released A Moment in My Eyes in May; read our review of it here). Jack also toured with CMAT on guitar.

“Penny Isles is such a big part of our personalities,” says Jack in a press release. “So it was about time we got back to it.”

The album features Joe Taylor on drums and was recorded live in the studio, at Black Bay Studio on the Isle of Lewis off Scotland’s northwest coast. Prior to that, the album was written on a monthlong surf trip to Lagos, Portugal.

Read our interview with Penelope Isles on Until the Tide Creeps In.

Read our 2021 My Firsts interview with Penelope Isles.

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