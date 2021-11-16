 Perfume Genius Announces 2022 North American Tour | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 16th, 2021  
Perfume Genius Announces 2022 North American Tour

Supporting Acts Will Be Hand Habits and Julia Holter

Nov 16, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Perfume Genius (aka Mike Hadreas) has announced dates for a 2022 North American tour. Supporting acts for the tour will be Hand Habits and Julia Holter. View the full list of dates below.

Hadreas’ most recent studio album, Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, came out last year via Matador. Earlier this year, he released a remix version of the album, IMMEDIATELY Remixes. Read our Issue 67 interview with Hadreas, and listen to our Why Not Both podcast episode featuring him.

Perfume Genius North American Tour Dates:

3/20/22 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA
3/21/22 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA
3/23/22 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA
3/24/22 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT
3/25/22 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC
3/26/22 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Millvale, PA
3/28/22 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI
3/29/22 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL
3/30/22 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN
4/01/22 - Saint Andrew’s Hall - Detroit, MI
4/02/22 - The Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON
4/03/22 - Théâtre Rialto - Montreal, QC
4/05/22 - Royale - Boston, MA
4/06/22 - Gateway City Arts - Holyoke, MA
4/07/22 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

There are no comments for this entry yet.

