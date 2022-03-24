News

Perfume Genius Announces New Album and Short Film Ugly Season Due Out June 17 via Matador





Perfume Genius (aka Mike Hadreas) has announced the release of a new album, Ugly Season, which will be out on June 17 via Matador. It will coincide with the release of an accompanying short film created by visual artist Jacolby Satterwhite. View the album’s tracklist below.

“This project is the genesis of a whole new direction that I’m taking, one that I’ve been thinking about within this endemic culture, since 2020,” states Satterwhite in a press release. “Mike and I are both writing scripts. My visual narrative serendipitously mirrors the lyrical direction in his music; it’s a rare, like-minded bond. It’s a creation myth. How do you architecturally mold and render an idealized version of utopia? It’s about making something that you desire so beyond your scope that it’s hard to grapple into a concrete form.”

Ugly Season is composed of music created for Hadreas and choreographer Kate Wallich’s dance piece, The Sun Still Burns Here, which was performed at several residencies throughout 2019. Two songs from the album were shared by Hadreas during this time: “Pop Song” and “Eye in the Wall.”

The album was produced by Hadreas alongside Blake Mills, and features contributions from Hadreas’ longtime partner, Alan Wyffels.

Hadreas’ most recent album, Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, came out in 2020 via Matador. He was featured on an episode of our Why Not Both podcast the month before.

Ugly Season Tracklist:

1. Just a Room

2. Herem

3. Teeth

4. Pop Song

5. Scherzo

6. Ugly Season

7. Eye in the Wall

8. Photograph

9. Hellbent

10. Cenote

