Perfume Genius Releases Cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” For Pride Month Access Single via Amazon Music





In honor of Pride Month, Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas) has released a cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You.” The song is available to stream and purchase on Amazon Music, and is also featured on the relaunched PROUD playlist, a collection of the best new music from the LGBTQ+ community that includes artists such as Rina Sawyama, Orville Peck, Tegan and Sara, and many others.

“I chose ‘Fade Into You’ because I carried it with me for a long time and I always looked to it for the warmth and the very heavy vibe that it always brings,” says Hadreas in a press release. “It felt almost uncoverable but I wondered what I could do to make it sharper and maybe a little more desperate but still maintain the sort of beauty of it and the quietness of it.”

Last month, Perfume Genius released his new album, Set My Heart On Fire Immediately on Matador Records, the follow-up to 2017’s No Shape (also on Matador).

Set My Heart On Fire Immediately finds Hadreas re-teaming with producer Blake Mills. It was recorded in Los Angeles, where Hadreas currently lives with longtime partner and musical collaborator Alan Wyffels. The album also features musicians Jim Keltner, Pino Palladino, Matt Chamberlin, and Rob Moose.

