Wednesday, June 15th, 2022  
Perfume Genius Shares New Short Film

Ugly Season Out This Friday via Matador

Jun 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Perfume Genius (aka Mike Hadreas) has shared a new short film, Pygmalion’s Ugly Season. The short film has been shared ahead of the release of his forthcoming studio album, Ugly Season, which will be out on June 17 via Matador. View the half-hour long clip, directed by visual artist Jacolby Satterwhite, below.

Ugly Season is composed of music created for Hadreas and choreographer Kate Wallich’s dance piece, The Sun Still Burns Here, which was performed at several residencies throughout 2019. Two songs from the album were shared by Hadreas during this time: “Pop Song” and “Eye in the Wall.”

The album was produced by Hadreas alongside Blake Mills, and features contributions from Hadreas’ longtime partner, Alan Wyffels.

Hadreas’ most recent album, Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, came out in 2020 via Matador. He was featured on an episode of our Why Not Both podcast the month before.

