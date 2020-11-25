Perfume Genius Shares Strange Video for “Some Dream”
From His Most Recent Album Set My Heart On Fire Immediately
Perfume Genius, aka Mike Hadreas, has shared a strange video for “Some Dream,” a song from his critically acclaimed album Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, released earlier this year. Watch the Charles Grant and Hunter Ray Barker-directed video below.
Hadreas speaks about the song’s meaning in a press release: “The song is about the sort of dream world I keep myself in, in order to write. Sometimes I wonder if there will be real world costs for staying there too long. I don't want to pick my head up after a bunch of years go by and see a bunch of songs but nobody to love.”
On the inspiration behind the video, co-director Charles Grant states, “I’ve loved Mike’s music for a long time. Marc LeBlanc is the star of the video—he plays the pigman. He’s an amazing actor and his performance in combination with how powerful and emotional Mike’s music is gave this whole project such amazing energy and spirit. Hunter and I are really grateful to have added to Mike’s creative world in a way that feels uniquely true to him, us and Marc all at once... We are all pigs.”
Set My Heart On Fire Immediately was released back in May on Matador. In June, Hadreas released a cover version of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” on Amazon Music to celebrate Pride Month, where it was featured on their PROUD playlist.
