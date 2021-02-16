News

Personal Trainer Release New EP Today Hotly tipped Dutch outfit unleash 'Gazebo' on Holm Front label





We're big fans of Dutch collective Personal Trainer here at Under the Radar. So much in fact that we included them in our 21 For 2021 piece at the start of this year.

So it gives us immense pleasure to announce their eagerly anticipated new EP is finally with us. Gazebo compiles all five of the outfit's releases to date including recent singles "Politics" and "Muscle Memory". Released on Sports Team guitarist Henry Young's label Holm Front, it's an insatiable collection that sets the scene impeccably for their next venture.

Bass player Casper van der Lans gives his thoughts on Gazebo, calling it, "A melting pot between homegrown songs and the live energy the band is known for. Pop-structures, dissonance, electronics and acoustic instruments co-exist peacefully and complement one another on this 5-track EP."





Probably the most unconventional band on the European circuit right now, Personal Trainer's live show can sometimes see them take to the stage with anywhere between three and twelve members.Their ever-shifting line-up has so far included members from the likes of Canshaker Pi, Pip Blom, Steve French and The Klittens, as well as English bands Home Counties and Bull.

Meanwhile on 8th April, Personal Trainer will become the first band to ever play two shows at the same time. As they're due to headline both Paradiso and Melkweg in Amsterdam simultaneously which is part of a wider Dutch tour (Covid-19 permitting), calling in at the following.

2/4 - Mezz, Breda

7/4 - Tivoli (Ronda), Utrecht

8/4 - Paradiso (Groost) + Melkweg (Max), Amsterdam

17/4 - Muziekgieterij, Maastricht

22/4 - Burgerweeshuis, Deventer

23/4 - Vera, Groningen

29/4 - Victorie, Alkamaar

19/5 - Doornroosje (Rode Zaal), Nijmegen

22/5 - Metropool, Hengelo

https://www.personaltrainertheband.com/