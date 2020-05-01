News

Personal Trainer release new single today Meet the latest hotly tipped exports from the Dutch underground scene

We've been keeping a close eye on The Netherlands vibrant guitar led independent scene for a while now. Following hot on the heels of Pip Blom, The Homesick, The Sweet Release Of Death and Neighbours Burning Neighbours comes Personal Trainer. Fronted by Willem Smit, who Under the Radar readers might recognise from his work with Canshaker Pi and Steve French.

Smit curates an ever changing line-up of musicians from the Amsterdam music scene around him for each show. Indeed, most Personal Trainer shows happen with new musicians; often with seven or more people on stage making them a very diverse, exciting and exhilarating proposition. Personal Trainer performed at a number of Dutch festivals last year, becoming a highlight to pretty much everyone that witnessed them in action.

Today sees the release of Personal Trainer's new single, entitled "Issue Box". Released on celebrated Dutch independent Subroutine Records, "Issue Box" comes out on limited edition seven inch vinyl and is available to order from the label's website below.

https://subroutinerecords.bigcartel.com/

Following on from debut single "The Lazer" which came out on Holm Front around this time last year and is considered to be "an anthem for the ages" in Dutch music circles. Smit has also been the foremost catalyst in the Amsterdam scene, putting on gigs as well as being a big supporter of the Subroutine label. So in the words of the label itself, "this single is a logical exchange of mutual appreciation and respect."

"Issue Box' builds up with a vocal call to arms, into a guitar explosion on the thirty second mark, before driving the song into one of the most compelling choruses of the summer. It's an energetic, hysterical indie-moodswinger that should provide just the tonic to drive away those Covid-19 blues.

Having supported Pip Blom on her UK tour last year, Personal Trainer were scheduled to return during the first week of this month which has subsequently been cancelled.

In the meantime, here's the single in all its widescreen glory.