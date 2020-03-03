News

Pete Kember Announces First Album as Sonic Boom in 30 Years, Shares New Song “Just Imagine” All Things Being Equal Due Out June 5 via Carpark

Photography by Ian Witchell



Pete Kember (formerly of Spacemen 3) has announced his first solo album under the Sonic Boom name in 30 years, All Things Being Equal, and shared its first single, "Just Imagine," via a video for the song. While Kember has kept busy over the past three decades, releasing albums with his projects Spectrum and E.A.R., as well as singles and EPs as Sonic Boom and producing or remixing other artists (working with MGMT, Panda Bear, and Beach House), he hasn't actually released a Sonic Boom album since his 1990 debut under that name (which was, to confuse matters, titled Spectrum). All Things Being Equal is due out June 5 via Carpark. Check out the Nuno Jardim-directed "Just Imagine" video below, followed by the album's cover art.

Kember had this to say about the album in a press release: "I learn from everyone I work with, and I wanted to bring what I learnt into this record. Everybody thinks about and listens to music in different ways."

