Peter Bjorn and John Share New Song “On the Brink”

Swedish trio Peter Bjorn and John are releasing a new album, Endless Dream, on March 13 via INGRID. Now they have shared another song from it, "On the Brink." Listen below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

The band's Peter Morén had this to say about the song in a press release: "In line with most of the other songs on Endless Dream, 'On the Brink' has a cautiously positive philosophical outlook on life and the shortcomings of being. It looks onward with a grain of hope and confidence. It wonders what's really important when everything comes to a head and the mind is boggled with how extremely tiny we all are compared to the vastness of the universe. This dramatic triple time track has a lot in common musically and emotionally with PBJ's epic indie-classic 'Objects of My Affection' from the Writer's Block album. With rolling tom-toms, mandolin, 12-stringed guitar and a singalong sea shanty chorus, it might even be its older and slightly wiser folk-rock cousin or sibling."

Morén adds: "Maybe to live in the present with abandon and dare to dream (even endless hopeless dreams), gaze at the world with a wider and more allowing perspective, and not judge too hard and understand the importance of forgiveness."

Previously they shared the album's first single, "Rusty Nail." Then they shared "Reason to Be Reasonable," via a video for the track. Then they shared another song from it, "Idiosyncrasy," via a video for the track. Endless Dream is the band's ninth album, the follow-up to 2018's Darker Days and the EPBJ EP, which came out back in February.

Work on the album began right after they finished Darker Days. "We were in a good place," said Peter Morén in a previous press release, "it's the light to the darkness - the day to the night."

John Eriksson added: "This time the tone is bright. It's about people trying to find colors in this dark world."



Björn Yttling had this to say about recording the album: "We realized we wanted to cut the crap, so we rehearsed songs in the same room and recorded together. For post-production, every guy was on his own taking care of his baby - and then we came back and had our baby together."

Read our interview with Peter Bjorn and John on Darker Days.

Peter Bjorn and John Tour Dates:

March 23, Los Angeles, Teragram Ballroom

March 24, Santa Ana, La Santa

March 25, Oakland, The New Parish

March 25-29, Boise, Treefort Festival

March 27, Portland, Doug Fir Lounge

March 28, Seattle, The Crocodile

March 31, Salt Lake City, Urban Lounge

April 1, Denver, Bluebird Theatre

April 3, Saint Paul, Amsterdam

April 4, Chicago, Empty Bottle

April 5, Detroit, Loving Touch

April 7, Philadelphia, Johnny Brenda's

April 8, Washington, Union Stage

April 10, New York, Webster Hall

April 11, Boston, Brighton Music Hall

