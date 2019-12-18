Peter Bjorn and John Share Video for New Song “Idiosyncrasy”
Endless Dream Due Out March 13, 2020 via INGRID
Swedish trio Peter Bjorn and John are releasing a new album, Endless Dream, on March 13, 2020 via INGRID. Now they have shared another song from it, "Idiosyncrasy," via a video for the track. The band's John Eriksson wrote the song and stars in the Henry Moore Selder-directed video, seemingly in old age makeup. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.
Eriksson had this to say about the song in a press release: "I think I wanted to write the ultimate love song. A love song that everybody can relate to. Okay, maybe not everybody but definitely some people. When I wrote it, I was listening a lot to blues from the 20s and 30s so this track shaped itself in to some kind of odd, self-aggrandizing blues."
Previously they shared the album's first single, "Rusty Nail." Then they shared "Reason to Be Reasonable," via a video for the track. Endless Dream is the band's ninth album, the follow-up to 2018's Darker Days and the EPBJ EP, which came out back in February.
Work on the album began right after they finished Darker Days. "We were in a good place," said Peter Morén in a previous press release, "it's the light to the darkness - the day to the night."
John Eriksson added: "This time the tone is bright. It's about people trying to find colors in this dark world."
Björn Yttling had this to say about recording the album: "We realized we wanted to cut the crap, so we rehearsed songs in the same room and recorded together. For post-production, every guy was on his own taking care of his baby - and then we came back and had our baby together."
Read our interview with Peter Bjorn and John on Darker Days.
Peter Bjorn and John Tour Dates:
March 23, Los Angeles, Teragram Ballroom
March 24, Santa Ana, La Santa
March 25, Oakland, The New Parish
March 25-29, Boise, Treefort Festival
March 27, Portland, Doug Fir Lounge
March 28, Seattle, The Crocodile
March 31, Salt Lake City, Urban Lounge
April 1, Denver, Bluebird Theatre
April 3, Saint Paul, Amsterdam
April 4, Chicago, Empty Bottle
April 5, Detroit, Loving Touch
April 7, Philadelphia, Johnny Brenda's
April 8, Washington, Union Stage
April 10, New York, Webster Hall
April 11, Boston, Brighton Music Hall
