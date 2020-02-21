Peter Bjorn and John Share Video for New Song “Music”

News

Swedish trio Peter Bjorn and John are releasing a new album, Endless Dream, on March 13 via INGRID. Now they have shared another song from it, "Music," via a video for the track. Henry Moore Selder directed the video (he's helmed all the band's recent videos), which just features the band performing the song in the same space featured in the other videos for the album. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

The band has also shared the front and back cover art for Endless Dream. Graham Samuels, who did the artwork for the band's breakthrough album Writer's Block, did the illustrations and Frans Enmark designed the covers. Check them both out below.

The band's Bjorn Yttling had this to say about the song in a press release: "'Music' is a reflection of what music meant for us when we started the band. And how it still is the DNA that keeps us together and makes everything else not as important. A great beat, a cool riff, a beautiful melody singing what's on our minds."

Previously Peter Bjorn and John shared Endless Dream's first single, "Rusty Nail." Then they shared "Reason to Be Reasonable," via a video for the track. Then they shared another song from it, "Idiosyncrasy," via a video for the track. Then they shared another single from the album, "On the Brink." Then they shared another song from Endless Dream, "Drama King," via a video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week).

Endless Dream is the band's ninth album, the follow-up to 2018's Darker Days and the EPBJ EP, which came out in February 2019.

Work on the album began right after they finished Darker Days. "We were in a good place," said Peter Morén in a previous press release, "it's the light to the darkness - the day to the night."

John Eriksson added: "This time the tone is bright. It's about people trying to find colors in this dark world."



Björn Yttling had this to say about recording the album: "We realized we wanted to cut the crap, so we rehearsed songs in the same room and recorded together. For post-production, every guy was on his own taking care of his baby - and then we came back and had our baby together."

Read our interview with Peter Bjorn and John on Darker Days.

Peter Bjorn and John Tour Dates:

March 23, Los Angeles, Teragram Ballroom

March 24, Santa Ana, La Santa

March 25, Oakland, The New Parish

March 27, Portland, Doug Fir Lounge

March 28, Seattle, The Crocodile

March 25-29, Boise, Treefort Festival

March 31, Salt Lake City, Urban Lounge

April 1, Denver, Bluebird Theatre

April 3, Saint Paul, Amsterdam

April 4, Chicago, Empty Bottle

April 5, Detroit, Loving Touch

April 7, Philadelphia, Johnny Brenda's

April 8, Washington, Union Stage

April 10, New York, Webster Hall

April 11, Boston, Brighton Music Hall

