Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers Cover Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” Because Donald Trump Lost Before the Election Bridgers Promised the Cover if Trump Lost





Phoebe Bridgers has shared a cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” following through on a pre-election promise that she would cover the song if President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid to former Vice President (and now President Elect) Joe Biden. Joining her on the cover is Maggie Rogers. The cover is available on Bandcamp, with all proceeds going to Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight national voting rights organization. Listen below.

I just want you to know who I am... https://t.co/qz4sVL6yYh — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) November 6, 2020

if trump loses I will cover iris by the goo goo dolls — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) November 3, 2020

Bridgers just announced a new EP titled Copycat Killer that features four new more orchestral recordings of songs from her critically-acclaimed album Punisher, which came out earlier this year. Bridgers has also shared a new video for the Copycat Killer version of her hit song “Kyoto.” Copycat Killer is due out November 20 via Dead Oceans. Three of the songs were recorded with Grammy Award-winning arranger and string player Rob Moose.

