Friday, November 13th, 2020  
Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers Cover Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” Because Donald Trump Lost

Before the Election Bridgers Promised the Cover if Trump Lost

Nov 13, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Phoebe Bridgers has shared a cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” following through on a pre-election promise that she would cover the song if President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid to former Vice President (and now President Elect) Joe Biden. Joining her on the cover is Maggie Rogers. The cover is available on Bandcamp, with all proceeds going to Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight national voting rights organization. Listen below. 

 

Bridgers just announced a new EP titled Copycat Killer that features four new more orchestral recordings of songs from her critically-acclaimed album Punisher, which came out earlier this year. Bridgers has also shared a new video for the Copycat Killer version of her hit song “Kyoto.” Copycat Killer is due out November 20 via Dead Oceans. Three of the songs were recorded with Grammy Award-winning arranger and string player Rob Moose.

Bridgers is on one of the two covers of our current print issue (Issue 67). Find out all about it here. 

Punisher includes “Garden Song,” and “Kyoto,” which were both #1 on our Songs of the Week list. “I See You,” was also one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “I Know the End.” Then she shared a video for “I Know the End.” 

Read our review of Punisher here.

