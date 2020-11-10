News

Phoebe Bridgers Announces New Orchestral EP, Shares Video for New Version of “Kyoto” Copycat Killer EP Features Re-Recorded Songs From Punisher and is Due Out November 20 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Olof Grind



Ever-rising star Phoebe Bridgers has announced a new EP titled Copycat Killer that features four new more orchestral recordings of songs from her critically-acclaimed album Punisher, which came out earlier this year. Bridgers has also shared a new video for the Copycat Killer version of her hit song “Kyoto.” Copycat Killer is due out November 20 via Dead Oceans. Below are the EP’s tracklist and cover art

Three of the songs were recorded with Grammy Award-winning arranger and string player Rob Moose, who has arranged and recorded strings for artists such as Bon Iver, Paul Simon, Alabama Shakes, John Legend, Taylor Swift, The Killers, Moses Sumney, FKA twigs, HAIM, and more.

The EP will initially be exclusively available through Rough Trade on vinyl. You can pre-order it here. Punisher has just come out at #2 on Rough Trade Record Stores’ new “Albums of the Year” list.

Bridgers is on one of the two covers of our current print issue (Issue 67). Find out all about it here.

Punisher includes “Garden Song,” and “Kyoto,” which were both #1 on our Songs of the Week list. “I See You,” was also one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “I Know the End.” Then she shared a video for “I Know the End.”

Read our review of Punisher here.

Copycat Killer EP Tracklist:

1. Kyoto

2. Savior Complex

3. Chinese Satellite

4. Punisher

