News

All





Phoebe Bridgers Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage of “Savior Complex” Video Video Directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Starring Paul Mescal





Phoebe Bridgers has just shared a video of behind-the-scenes footage from the making of her “Savior Complex” video. The video, which was directed by writer/actress/comedian/producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starred Irish actor Paul Mescal, was filmed during the summer in the British Isles. In the video’s initial release, it was exclusive to Facebook, where it racked up 11 million views. You can watch both the behind-the-scenes video as well as the original video for “Savior Complex” below.

Earlier this month, Bridgers performed “Savior Complex” with a self-playing piano on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Bridgers’ most recent album, Punisher, was released back in June on Dead Oceans. Punisher includes “Garden Song,” and “Kyoto,” which were both #1 on our Songs of the Week list. “I See You,” was also one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “I Know the End.” She subsequently shared a video for “I Know the End.”

Bridgers is on one of the two covers of our current print issue (Issue 67).

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.