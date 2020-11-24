News

Phoebe Bridgers Shares Charity Cover of Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December” Proceeds Benefit Downtown Women’s Center

Photography by Nona Limmen



Phoebe Bridgers has shared a cover of the late Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” which was released in 1973 as the lead single to Merle Haggard’s Christmas Present (and then the following year was confusingly also included as the title track to Haggard’s If We Make It Through December). Proceeds from Bridgers’ cover will go to Downtown Women’s Center. Check out her version below.

Bridgers has a tradition of releasing charity cover songs every holiday season. Bridgers produced the track with Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska, and the latter plays piano on the song.

This follows Bridgers’ recent cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” which was done with Maggie Rogers and was following through on a pre-election promise that she would cover the song if President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid to former Vice President (and now President Elect) Joe Biden. All proceeds from the Goo Goo Dolls cover are going to Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight national voting rights organization.

Bridgers just released a new EP titled Copycat Killer that features four new more orchestral recordings of songs from her critically-acclaimed album Punisher, which came out earlier this year. Bridgers has also shared a new video for the Copycat Killer version of her hit song “Kyoto.” Copycat Killer is due out November 20 via Dead Oceans. Three of the songs were recorded with Grammy Award-winning arranger and string player Rob Moose.

Bridgers is on one of the two covers of our current print issue (Issue 67). Find out all about it here.

Punisher includes “Garden Song,” and “Kyoto,” which were both #1 on our Songs of the Week list. “I See You,” was also one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “I Know the End.” Then she shared a video for “I Know the End.”

Read our review of Punisher here.

