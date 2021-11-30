Phoebe Bridgers Shares Cover of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow” For Charity
All Proceeds Will Support The International Institute of Los Angeles
Phoebe Bridgers has shared a cover of Tom Waits’ 2004 song “Day After Tomorrow.” All proceeds from the song will benefit The International Institute of Los Angeles, which provides support for immigrants, refugees, and human trafficking survivors. Listen below.
Bridgers’ cover was self-produced alongside Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska. The song also features musical contributions from Harrison Whitford, Marshall Vore, Rob Moose and Will Maclellan, as well as a choir featuring Z Berg, Kaitlyn Dever, Mady Dever, Ethan Gruska, Emily Kohavi, Blake Mills, Marcus Mumford, Annie Stela, and Harrison Whitford.
The cover release is part of an ongoing trend for Bridgers, who has been sharing holiday song covers for charity for the past several years. Last year, she shared a cover of Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” with proceeds from the song benefitting Downtown Women’s Center.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Band of Horses Share New Song “In Need of Repair” (News) — Band of Horses
- Phoebe Bridgers Shares Cover of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow” For Charity (News) — Phoebe Bridgers, Tom Waits
- Imarhan Share New Single “Tamiditin” (Feat. Japonais) (News) — Imarhan
- Black Country, New Road Share New Single “Concorde” (News) — Black Country, New Road
- Jassbusters Two (Review) — Connan Mockasin
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.