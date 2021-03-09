 Phoebe Bridgers Shares New Version of “Kyoto” With Jackson Browne and John Prine Cover | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 9th, 2021  
Phoebe Bridgers Shares New Version of “Kyoto” With Jackson Browne and John Prine Cover

Recorded for a Spotify Singles Release

Mar 09, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Phoebe Bridgers has shared two new songs for the Spotify Singles series. The first is a new acoustic version of “Kyoto” featuring Jackson Browne, and the second is a cover of John Prine’s 1973 song “Summer’s End,” which features backing vocals by Maria Taylor. Listen to the songs below.

Last month, Bridgers performed “Kyoto” and “I Know the End” from her album Punisher on Saturday Night Live. She is currently nominated for four Grammy awards this year: Best New Artist, Best Alternative Album, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance (the latter two are for “Kyoto”). The 2021 Grammys will air this Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

