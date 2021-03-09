News

Phoebe Bridgers Shares New Version of “Kyoto” With Jackson Browne and John Prine Cover Recorded for a Spotify Singles Release





Phoebe Bridgers has shared two new songs for the Spotify Singles series. The first is a new acoustic version of “Kyoto” featuring Jackson Browne, and the second is a cover of John Prine’s 1973 song “Summer’s End,” which features backing vocals by Maria Taylor. Listen to the songs below.

Last month, Bridgers performed “Kyoto” and “I Know the End” from her album Punisher on Saturday Night Live. She is currently nominated for four Grammy awards this year: Best New Artist, Best Alternative Album, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance (the latter two are for “Kyoto”). The 2021 Grammys will air this Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

