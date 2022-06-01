News

Phoebe Bridgers Shares New Video for “Sidelines” Written for Hulu’s Conversations with Friends





Phoebe Bridgers has shared a video for her song “Sidelines.” The song was written for the new Hulu show, Conversations with Friends, which is an adaptation of the 2017 novel by Irish author Sally Rooney. View the Jackson Bridgers-directed video below.

“Sidelines” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Bridgers’ last album was 2020’s Punisher, which landed her on the cover of our print magazine and topped our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

