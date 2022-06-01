Phoebe Bridgers Shares New Video for “Sidelines”
Written for Hulu’s Conversations with Friends
Phoebe Bridgers has shared a video for her song “Sidelines.” The song was written for the new Hulu show, Conversations with Friends, which is an adaptation of the 2017 novel by Irish author Sally Rooney. View the Jackson Bridgers-directed video below.
“Sidelines” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Bridgers’ last album was 2020’s Punisher, which landed her on the cover of our print magazine and topped our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Mal Blum (News) — Mal Blum, Why Not Both Podcast
- Nation of Language Share Cover of The Replacements’ “Androgynous” (News) — Nation of Language, The Replacements
- Big Joanie Share Video for New Single “Happier Still” (News) — Big Joanie
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce New Tour Dates (News) — Godspeed You! Black Emperor
- Easy Life Announce New Album, Share Video for “Dear Miss Holloway” Feat. Kevin Abstract (News) — Easy Life
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.