Phoebe Bridgers Shares “Savior Complex” Video Directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge Video Stars Paul Mescal

Photography by Frank Ockenfels



The Phoebe Bridgers and Phoebe Waller-Bridge mutual appreciation society loop is complete, as Bridgers has shared a video for her song “Savior Complex” directed by Waller-Bridge. The video stars Irish actor Paul Mescal. Bridgers and Waller-Bridge chatter has obviously stemmed from their similar sounding names and Bridgers has expressed her admiration for the writer/actress/comedian/producer in various interviews for this year’s critically acclaimed album Punisher and on the cover of our print magazine even wore a jumpsuit inspired by one worn by Waller-Bridge in her beloved show Fleabag. Alas, the “Savior Complex” video is exclusive to Facebook for now and can only be watched there.

Bridgers will perform “Savior Complex” tomorrow night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in a performance filmed at Los Angele’ famed Magic Castle.

Bridgers was recently nominated for several Grammys. Bridgers also recently shared a cover of the late Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” with proceeds going to Downtown Women’s Center. It followed Bridgers’ recent cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” which was done with Maggie Rogers and was following through on a pre-election promise that she would cover the song if President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid to former Vice President (and now President Elect) Joe Biden. All proceeds from the Goo Goo Dolls cover are going to Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight national voting rights organization.

Bridgers just released a new EP titled Copycat Killer that features four new more orchestral recordings of songs from Punisher, which came out earlier this year. Bridgers also shared a new video for the Copycat Killer version of her hit song “Kyoto.” Three of the songs were recorded with Grammy Award-winning arranger and string player Rob Moose.

As we mentioned, Bridgers is on one of the two covers of our current print issue (Issue 67). Find out all about it here.

Punisher includes “Garden Song,” and “Kyoto,” which were both #1 on our Songs of the Week list. “I See You,” was also one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “I Know the End.” Then she shared a video for “I Know the End.”

Read our review of Punisher here.

