Wednesday, June 1st, 2022  
Phoenix Share New Song “Alpha Zulu”

Out Now via Glassnote

Jun 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Shervin Lainez
Phoenix have shared their first new song in two years, “Alpha Zulu.” It is out now via Glassnote. Listen below.

Phoenix’s last album, Ti Amo, came out back in 2017 via Glassnote. A press release states that the band are working on a new album.

Read our 2017 interview with Phoenix about Ti Amo.

