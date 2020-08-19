News

Phoenix Share New Song “Identical” from New Sofia Coppola Film Starring Bill Murray On the Rocks Due Out in October via A24 and Apple TV+ and Also Stars Rashida Jones (Watch the Trailer)

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Phoenix have shared a brand new song, “Identical,” that’s taken from the soundtrack to On the Rocks, a new film directed by Sofia Coppola​ and starring Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, and Marlon Wayans. The film will be in theaters in October via A24, as well as streaming on Apple TV+. Check out the song and the film’s trailer (which also features the song) below.

In On the Rocks, Jones plays a woman who fears her husband (played by Wayans) is having an affair. Enter her dad (played by Murray), a womanizer who helps Jones investigate if her husband really is unfaithful. Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars is married to Coppola and hence their music is often in her films. And it remains a family affair, as Coppola’s brother, Roman Coppola, directed the video for “Identical.”

Phoenix’s last album, Ti Amo, came out back in 2017 via Glassnote. A press release says the band are working on a new album.

