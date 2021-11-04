 Pictish Trail Announces Album, Shares Videos for New Singles “Island Family” and “Melody Something” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 4th, 2021  
Subscribe

Pictish Trail Announces Album, Shares Videos for New Singles “Island Family” and “Melody Something”

Island Family Due Out March 18, 2022 via Fire/Lost Map

Nov 04, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Stephanie Gibson
Bookmark and Share


Pictish Trail (aka Johnny Lynch) has announced the release of a new album, Island Family, which will be out on March 18, 2022 via Fire/Lost Map. Lynch has also shared videos for two new songs from the album: title track “Island Family” and “Melody Something.” Check out the new videos, directed and animated by Sam Wisternoff, below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Lynch previously shared the song “Natural Successor” from the album. His last album, Thumb World, came out last year via Fire.

Island Family Tracklist:

1. Island Family
2. Natural Successor
3. The River It Runs Inside Of Me
4. In The Land Of The Dead
5. It Came Back
6. Thistle
7. Melody Something
8. Nuclear Sunflower Swamp
9. Green Mountain
10. Remote Control

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent