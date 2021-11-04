News

Pictish Trail Announces Album, Shares Videos for New Singles “Island Family” and “Melody Something” Island Family Due Out March 18, 2022 via Fire/Lost Map

Photography by Stephanie Gibson



Pictish Trail (aka Johnny Lynch) has announced the release of a new album, Island Family, which will be out on March 18, 2022 via Fire/Lost Map. Lynch has also shared videos for two new songs from the album: title track “Island Family” and “Melody Something.” Check out the new videos, directed and animated by Sam Wisternoff, below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Lynch previously shared the song “Natural Successor” from the album. His last album, Thumb World, came out last year via Fire.

Island Family Tracklist:

1. Island Family

2. Natural Successor

3. The River It Runs Inside Of Me

4. In The Land Of The Dead

5. It Came Back

6. Thistle

7. Melody Something

8. Nuclear Sunflower Swamp

9. Green Mountain

10. Remote Control

