Pine Barons Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Sputter”
Mirage on the Meadow Due Out October 9 via Grind Select
Aug 19, 2020
Photography by Georgia Smith
Philly-based indie psych-rockers Pine Barons have announced their sophomore LP Mirage on the Meadow, due out October 9th via Grand Select, and shared their video for the album's lead single "Sputter", and we are pleased to premiere it. The video is a lovingly rendered montage of home-video footage documenting pivotal moments in vocalist/songwriter Keith Abrams' musical development, all pieced together by fellow bandmate Alex Beebe. Check out the video, as well as single art, album art, and tracklist below.
On the track, Abrams had this to say: "To me, 'Sputter' feels kinda like a calm in the storm, or a scenic overlook moment of self-reflection, to slightly shift the mood of the record. Could even act as the rope in a tug of war for the rest of the album to pull on or push away from. Or a bridge where you might want to stop and just stare into some moving water for a while - connect the dots.”
Mirage on the Meadow follows the band's debut LP The Acchin Book from 2017. All ten songs on the new album were written by Abrams himself. The album art was done by band member Brad Pulley.
"Sputter" Cover:
Mirage On The Meadow - Tracklist:
01. Fearest The Night
02. Keeping Off The Road
03. Colette
04. Clique Bait
05. Little Spain
06. Sputter
07. The Adult
08. Meadowsong
09. Reaper
10. Paralysis Rex
