Pinegrove Announce New Album and Tour, Share Lead Single “Alaska”
11:11 Due Out January 28, 2022 via Rough Trade
Nov 11, 2021
Photography by Balarama Heller
Pinegrove have announced the release of their fifth studio album, 11:11, which will be out on January 28, 2022 via Rough Trade. The band has also shared its first single, “Alaska,” in addition to announcing a 2022 tour in support of the album. Listen to “Alaska” and view the album’s artwork/tracklist along with the full list of tour dates below.
“Calling the record 11:11 should be a heartening statement, though there’s certainly a range of emotion across the album,” states frontman Evan Stephens Hall in a press release. “There’s much to be angry about right now, and a lot of grief to metabolize. But hopefully, the loudest notes are of unity, collectivity, and community. I want to open a space for people to feel all these things.”
He adds: “It spends equal time on optimism, community, reaffirming our human duty to look out for one another even in the absence of the people we expect to do those things. What if we have to be our own salvation?”
Pinegrove previously shared the album track “Orange,” which centers around the climate-change crisis, back in August. Their most recent studio album, Marigold, was released last year via Rough Trade. We interviewed Hall last year to speak with him about the album. This year, we spoke with him again about the release of his band’s live album and subsequent film Amperland, NY.
11:11 Tracklist:
1. Habitat
2. Alaska
3. Iodine
4. Orange
5. Flora
6. Respirate
7. Let
8. So What
9. Swimming
10. Cyclone
11. 11th Hour
Pinegrove 2022 Tour Dates:
01/28 - Charleston, SC @ Pour House
01/29 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
01/30 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
01/31 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
02/02 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic
02/04 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
02/05 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners
02/07 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
02/09 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
02/11 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic
02/12 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
02/14 - Montreal, QC @ L’astral
02/16 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/19 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/20 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/24 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater
02/25 - Richmond, VA @ The National
02/26 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
04/04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Nile
04/05 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
04/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
04/09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency
04/10 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/12 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox
04/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
04/16 - Denver, CO @ Gothic
04/19 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada
04/21 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs
04/23 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
04/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/08 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
05/10 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
05/11 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
05/13 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 Manchester
05/14 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
05/15 - Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory
05/17 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
05/18 - Brussels, BE @ AB Club
05/19 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
05/20 - Munster, DE @ Gleis 22
05/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
05/24 - Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
05/25 - Munich, DE @ Hansa 39
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Pinegrove Announce New Album and Tour, Share Lead Single “Alaska” (News) — Pinegrove
- Jack White Announces Two New Albums, Shares Video for Recent Single “Taking Me Back” (News) — Jack White
- Let’s Eat Grandma Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Two Ribbons” (News) — Let’s Eat Grandma
- Things Take Time, Take Time (Review) — Courtney Barnett
- Knopperz (Review) — Dave Okumu
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.