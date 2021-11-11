News

Pinegrove Announce New Album and Tour, Share Lead Single “Alaska” 11:11 Due Out January 28, 2022 via Rough Trade

Photography by Balarama Heller



Pinegrove have announced the release of their fifth studio album, 11:11, which will be out on January 28, 2022 via Rough Trade. The band has also shared its first single, “Alaska,” in addition to announcing a 2022 tour in support of the album. Listen to “Alaska” and view the album’s artwork/tracklist along with the full list of tour dates below.

“Calling the record 11:11 should be a heartening statement, though there’s certainly a range of emotion across the album,” states frontman Evan Stephens Hall in a press release. “There’s much to be angry about right now, and a lot of grief to metabolize. But hopefully, the loudest notes are of unity, collectivity, and community. I want to open a space for people to feel all these things.”

He adds: “It spends equal time on optimism, community, reaffirming our human duty to look out for one another even in the absence of the people we expect to do those things. What if we have to be our own salvation?”

Pinegrove previously shared the album track “Orange,” which centers around the climate-change crisis, back in August. Their most recent studio album, Marigold, was released last year via Rough Trade. We interviewed Hall last year to speak with him about the album. This year, we spoke with him again about the release of his band’s live album and subsequent film Amperland, NY.

11:11 Tracklist:

1. Habitat

2. Alaska

3. Iodine

4. Orange

5. Flora

6. Respirate

7. Let

8. So What

9. Swimming

10. Cyclone

11. 11th Hour

Pinegrove 2022 Tour Dates:

01/28 - Charleston, SC @ Pour House

01/29 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

01/30 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

01/31 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

02/02 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic

02/04 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

02/05 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners

02/07 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

02/09 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/11 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic

02/12 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

02/14 - Montreal, QC @ L’astral

02/16 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/19 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/20 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/24 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater

02/25 - Richmond, VA @ The National

02/26 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

04/04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Nile

04/05 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

04/09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

04/10 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/12 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

04/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

04/16 - Denver, CO @ Gothic

04/19 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada

04/21 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs

04/23 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

04/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/08 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

05/10 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

05/11 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/13 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 Manchester

05/14 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

05/15 - Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory

05/17 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

05/18 - Brussels, BE @ AB Club

05/19 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

05/20 - Munster, DE @ Gleis 22

05/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

05/24 - Berlin, DE @ Hole 44

05/25 - Munich, DE @ Hansa 39

