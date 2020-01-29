News

Pinegrove Announce New American and British Summer Tour Dates; Hovvdy to Support U.S. Shows Marigold Our Now via Rough Trade





Montclair, New Jersey-formed Pinegrove released a new album, Marigold, earlier this month via Rough Trade. Now they have announced some new tour dates. They include some British shows in May and some American shows in June, with support from Hovvdy. Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon local time. Check out all the dates below.

Also read our review of Marigold.

Evan Stephens Hall and drummer Zack Levine formed Pinegrove in 2010 and their debut album, Cardinal, was released in 2016. In 2018 they released Skylight. The band's current live lineup includes Hall and Levine, as well as longtime members Nick Levine, Sam Skinner, and Josh Marre, plus new member Megan Benavente.

In 2017 Pinegrove cancelled a tour after Hall faced accusations of sexual coercion against him by someone he was in a relationship with. Hall issued a lengthy statement on Facebook about the situation.

Pinegrove Tour Dates:

Pinegrove Winter Tour 2020:



01-Feb-20 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress !

03-Feb-20 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom !

04-Feb-20 San Diego, CA @ The Music Box !

05-Feb-20 Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy ! **SOLD OUT**

07-Feb-20 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's ! **SOLD OUT**

08-Feb-20 Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse !

09-Feb-20 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ! **SOLD OUT**

10-Feb-20 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's ! **SOLD OUT**

12-Feb-20 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune ! **SOLD OUT**

13-Feb-20 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ! **SOLD OUT**

15-Feb-20 Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex #

16-Feb-20 Denver, CO @ Gothic # **SOLD OUT**

18-Feb-20 Santa Fe, CA @ Meow Wolf #

19-Feb-20 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace #

21-Feb-20 Austin, TX @ Emos #

22-Feb-20 Houston, TX @ White Oak #

23-Feb-20 Dallas, TX @ Trees # **SOLD OUT**

18-Mar-20 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall **SOLD OUT**

19-Mar-20 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique $

20-Mar-20 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord $

21-Mar-20 Berlin,Germany @ Lido %

23-Mar-20 Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang %

24-Mar-20 Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9 %

25-Mar-20 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof %

26-Mar-20 Paris, France @ Le Boule Noir %

28-Mar-20 Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social % **SOLD OUT**

29-Mar-20 Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social %

30-Mar-20 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio %

31-Mar-20 Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 %

01-Apr-20 Bristol, UK @ SWX %

02-Apr-20 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom %



! - w. Support from LAKE

# - w. Support from Whitney Ballen

$ - w. Support from Buck Meek (of Big Thief)

% - w. Support from Katy J Pearson



New 2020 Tour Dates:



20-May-20 Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

21-May-20 Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy 2

22-May-20 Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

23-May-20 Sheffield, UK @ The LEadmill

24-May-20 Newcastle, UK @ This Is Tomorrow Festival

04-June-20 Portland, ME @ Port City ^

06-June-20 New York, NY @ Governor's Ball ^

07-June-20 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom ^

09-June-20 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls ^

10-June-20 Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum ^

11-June-20 Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe ^

12-June-20 Louisville, KY @ Headliners ^

14-June-20 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

16-June-20 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm ^

17-June-20 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle ^

18-June-20 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry ^



^ - w. Support from Hovvdy

