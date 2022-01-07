 Pinegrove Share New Single “Respirate” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Pinegrove Share New Single “Respirate”

11:11 Due Out January 28, 2022 via Rough Trade

Jan 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Balarama Heller
Pinegrove have shared a new single, “Respirate.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, 11:11, which will be out on January 28, 2022 via Rough Trade. Listen below.

“With ‘Respirate,’ I was thinking about the opportunity we had in the chaos COVID brought to redesign society so that it works well for more people, but that instead what’s unfolding is a doubling down on the same bent and venal structures that have resulted in so much inequity in the first place,” states singer/guitarist Evan Stephens Hall in a press release. “So, how can we compassionately respond to such cold and blatant greed? How can we make sure to look out for one another in the absence of meaningful leadership and materially significant policy? We’ve been stranded but we will look out for each other—what choice do we have? The song is a reminder that we’re in this together.”

Pinegrove previously shared the album tracks “Orange” and “Alaska.” Their most recent studio album, Marigold, was released in 2020 via Rough Trade. We interviewed Hall that year to speak with him about the album. Last year, we spoke with him again about the release of his band’s live album and subsequent film Amperland, NY.

