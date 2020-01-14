Pinegrove Share New Song “The Alarmist” (Plus Acoustic Video for the Song)

News

Montclair, New Jersey-formed Pinegrove are releasing a new album, Marigold, this Friday via Rough Trade. Now they have shared another song from it, "The Alarmist," as well as an acoustic video of frontman Evan Stephens Hall performing the song. Check out both below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Also read our review of Marigold, which we posted yesterday.

The band collectively had this to say about "The Alarmist" in a press release: "This song tries to look at the negotiation of space between two people-balancing comfort and closeness with a need for independence. The song takes place in the first moment you find yourself alone after an intense experience with a friend, sorting through the layers of history, head swimming; revisiting frames of memory, seeing your relationship (and yourself in it) with startling clarity."

Evan Stephens Hall and drummer Zack Levine formed Pinegrove in 2010 and their debut album, Cardinal, was released in 2016. In 2018 they released Skylight. The band's current live lineup includes Hall and Levine, as well as longtime members Nick Levine, Sam Skinner, and Josh Marre, plus new member Megan Benavente.

In 2017 Pinegrove cancelled a tour after Hall faced accusations of sexual coercion against him by someone he was in a relationship with. Hall issued a lengthy statement on Facebook about the situation.

Pinegrove Tour Dates:

16-Jan-20 Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room [sold out]

17-Jan-20 Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios [sold out]

01-Feb-20 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress !

03-Feb-20 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom !

04-Feb-20 San Diego, CA @ The Music Box !

05-Feb-20 Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy ! [sold out]

07-Feb-20 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's !

08-Feb-20 Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse !

09-Feb-20 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore !

10-Feb-20 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's !

12-Feb-20 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune !

13-Feb-20 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom !

15-Feb-20 Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex #

16-Feb-20 Denver, CO @ Gothic #

18-Feb-20 Santa Fe, CA @ Meow Wolf #

19-Feb-20 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace #

21-Feb-20 Austin, TX @ Emos #

22-Feb-20 Houston, TX @ White Oak #

23-Feb-20 Dallas, TX @ Trees #

18-Mar-20 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall [sold out]

19-Mar-20 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique $

20-Mar-20 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord $

21-Mar-20 Berlin,Germany @ Lido %

23-Mar-20 Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang %

24-Mar-20 Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9 %

25-Mar-20 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof %

26-Mar-20 Paris, France @ Le Boule Noir %

28-Mar-20 Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social %

30-Mar-20 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio %

31-Mar-20 Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 %

01-Apr-20 Bristol, UK @ SWX %

02-Apr-20 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom %



! - w. Support from LAKE

# - w. Support from Whitney Ballen

$ - w. Support from Buck Meek (of Big Thief)

% - w. Support from Katy J Pearson

