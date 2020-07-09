News

Pinegrove Share New Video For “Endless” and Release An Expanded Version of Their Latest Album Marigold Out Now via Rough Trade

Photography by Daniel Topete



Pinegrove released a new album, Marigold, earlier this year via Rough Trade. Now they have shared a video for Marigold album track, “Endless.” Directed by Brian Paccione, the video tracks the journey of a lone seed pod against the wintry backdrop of the band’s upstate New York environs. The video includes at least one Easter egg in reference to a prior Pinegrove release and some of the band’s distinctive iconography. Pinegrove frontman, Evan Stephens Hall says that the video explores “tenacity and endurance of spirit” during a turbulent time in our country’s history.

Stephens Hall adds: “In this moment of turbulence in our country, as many of us are banding together to fight racism, to stay healthy in a pandemic, and to live with dignity through economic oppression, we believe in the power of resilience and perseverance. Keep going. It's working.”

Paccione also had this to say about the video: “I learned so much from nature while making this for us—I learned to listen to it, respond to it, and collaborate with it. I was not in charge—and I hope this special relationship is reflected in the work. I hope you all see a part of your own emotional life in our little seed’s journey.”

The band, which was formed by Stephens Hall and drummer Zack Levine in Montclair, New Jersey, in 2010, has released four albums to date. Marigold (2020) was preceded by Skylight (2018), Cardinal (2016), and the Everything So Far compilation (2015). In addition to the “Endless” video, the band has digitally released an expanded version of Marigold which appends two alternate tracks. The earlier recorded version of “New Drugs” from the band’s Skylight sessions highlights Levine’s drum work and includes backing vocals by long time collaborator Nandi Rose. A solo acoustic version of “Phase” is also included. The tracks were previously only available on Rough Trade’s Japanese edition of Marigold.

Under the Radar interviewed Stephens Hall earlier this year about future plans and life during the COVID-19 lockdown. Among other things, Hall shared plans for a yet to be released documentary and that songs were being worked on for a new album. Under the Radar also covered one of Pinegrove’s last live shows in Austin, Texas, just prior to the end of the group’s tour and reviewed the Marigold album when it was released.

