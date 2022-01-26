Pinegrove Share Video for New Track “Habitat”
11:11 Due Out This Friday via Rough Trade
Jan 26, 2022
Photography by Balarama Heller
Pinegrove have shared a video for their new song “Habitat.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, 11:11, which will be out this Friday (January 28) via Rough Trade. Listen below.
In a press release, frontman Evan Stephens Hall states: “‘Habitat’ collages imagery from across the 2020s—monuments to the past torn down, vandalized, and thrown to the waves, making much needed room for new symbols to ornament our world with.”
Pinegrove previously shared the album tracks “Orange,” “Alaska,” and “Respirate.” Their most recent studio album, Marigold, was released in 2020 via Rough Trade. We interviewed Hall that year to speak with him about the album. Last year, we spoke with him again about the release of his band’s live album and subsequent film Amperland, NY.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Under the Radar’s Top 130 Songs of 2021 (News) — Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Silk Sonic, Japanese Breakfast, Nilüfer Yanya, Wet Leg, Hatchie, Arlo Parks, CHVRCHES, The War on Drugs, Beach House, Magdalena Bay, Cassandra Jenkins, The Weather Station, LUMP, Sea Power, All We Are, Lucy Dacus
- Pinegrove Share Video for New Track “Habitat” (News) — Pinegrove
- The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Review) —
- Toro y Moi Announces New Album, Shares Videos for New Singles “Postman” and “Magazine” (News) — Toro y Moi
- Premiere: Erisy Watt Shares New Single “New Same” (News) — Erisy Watt
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.