Pinegrove Share Video for New Track “Habitat” 11:11 Due Out This Friday via Rough Trade

Photography by Balarama Heller



Pinegrove have shared a video for their new song “Habitat.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, 11:11, which will be out this Friday (January 28) via Rough Trade. Listen below.

In a press release, frontman Evan Stephens Hall states: “‘Habitat’ collages imagery from across the 2020s—monuments to the past torn down, vandalized, and thrown to the waves, making much needed room for new symbols to ornament our world with.”

Pinegrove previously shared the album tracks “Orange,” “Alaska,” and “Respirate.” Their most recent studio album, Marigold, was released in 2020 via Rough Trade. We interviewed Hall that year to speak with him about the album. Last year, we spoke with him again about the release of his band’s live album and subsequent film Amperland, NY.

