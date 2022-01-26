 Pinegrove Share Video for New Track “Habitat” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, January 26th, 2022  
Subscribe

Pinegrove Share Video for New Track “Habitat”

11:11 Due Out This Friday via Rough Trade

Jan 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Balarama Heller
Bookmark and Share


Pinegrove have shared a video for their new song “Habitat.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, 11:11, which will be out this Friday (January 28) via Rough Trade. Listen below.

In a press release, frontman Evan Stephens Hall states: “‘Habitat’ collages imagery from across the 2020s—monuments to the past torn down, vandalized, and thrown to the waves, making much needed room for new symbols to ornament our world with.”

Pinegrove previously shared the album tracks “Orange,” “Alaska,” and “Respirate.” Their most recent studio album, Marigold, was released in 2020 via Rough Trade. We interviewed Hall that year to speak with him about the album. Last year, we spoke with him again about the release of his band’s live album and subsequent film Amperland, NY.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent