Pink Floyd Share Video for First New Song in 28 Years, “Hey Hey Rise Up,” in Support of Ukraine Features Ukrainian Musician Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox





Classic rock legends Pink Floyd have shared “Hey Hey Rise Up,” their first new song in 28 years, in support of the Ukrainian people in the face of the Russian invasion. The song features Ukrainian musician Andriy Khlyvnyuk, of the band Boombox, and was shared via a video. Watch it below and the song will be on all digital platforms tomorrow.

“Hey Hey Rise Up” features founding member Nick Mason and almost founding member David Gilmour joined by longtime Pink Floyd bass player Guy Pratt, as well as Nitin Sawhney on keyboards. It’s the band’s first new recording since 1994’s The Division Bell. The track began when Gilmour saw a February Instagram video of Khlyvnyuk singing a Ukranian protest song (which translates to “The Red Viburnum in the Meadow”) in Kyiv’s Sofiyskaya Square. “Hey Hey Rise Up” uses Khlyvnyuk’s original vocals from that Instagram post, with new music composed around it.

Gilmour has a Ukrainian daughter-in-law and grandchildren, which in part motivated the song. “We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world’s major powers,” he says in a press release.

Gilmour has previous history with Khlyvnyuk. “In 2015, I played a show at Koko in London in support of the Belarus Free Theatre, whose members have been imprisoned,” he explains. “Pussy Riot and the Ukrainian band, Boombox, were also on the bill. They were supposed to do their own set, but their singer Andriy had visa problems, so the rest of the band backed me for my set - we played ‘Wish You Were’ Here for Andriy that night. Recently I read that Andriy had left his American tour with Boombox, had gone back to Ukraine, and joined up with the Territorial Defense. Then I saw this incredible video on Instagram, where he stands in a square in Kyiv with this beautiful gold-domed church and sings in the silence of a city with no traffic or background noise because of the war. It was a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music.”

Khlyvnyuk was in hospital in Kyiv where he was recovering from a mortar shrapnel injury while Gilmour was writing the song and Gilmour reached out to him. “I played him a little bit of the song down the phone line and he gave me his blessing,” Gilmour says. “We both hope to do something together in person in the future.”

Gilmour also had this to say about the song: “I hope it will receive wide support and publicity. We want to raise funds for humanitarian charities, and raise morale. We want express our support for Ukraine and in that way, show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become.”

Mat Whitecross directed the video for “Hey Hey Rise Up,” which was shot on the same day as the track was recorded (March 30). “We recorded the track and video in our barn where we did all our Von Trapped Family live streams during lockdown,” Gilmour explains. “It’s the same room that we did the ‘Barn Jams’ with Rick Wright back in 2007. Janina Pedan made the set in a day and we had Andriy singing on the screen while we played, so the four of us had a vocalist, albeit not one who was physically present with us.”

Pink Floyd’s last album was 2014’s The Endless River, which was based around material from the Division Bell sessions, hence this is the band’s first new recording in 28 years.

Proceeds from the single are going to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

“Hey Hey Rise Up” Lyrics:

In the meadow a red viburnum has bent down low

Our glorious Ukraine has been troubled so

And we’ll take that red viburnum and we will raise it up

And we, our glorious Ukraine shall, hey - hey, rise up - and rejoice!

And we’ll take that red viburnum and we will raise it up

And we, our glorious Ukraine shall, hey - hey, rise up and rejoice!

