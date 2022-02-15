News

Pink Mountaintops Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Lights of the City” Peacock Pools Due Out May 6 via ATO

Photography by Laura Pleasants



Pink Mountaintops (the project of Black Mountain frontman Stephen McBean) have announced the release of their new album, Peacock Pools, which will be out May 6 via ATO. They have also shared a video for their new single “Lights of the City.” View the George Mays-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, McBean elaborates on the video: “Lincoln Heights hilltop sunrise riff’n’bang sparks spree of vengeance by disgruntled ex-bass player turned cyborg tinkertronic handsome man, Ken The Walnut. Obsessed with Pink Mountaintops’ demise, The Walnut’s sinister plot almost succeeds in a Don McClean sized wave of rock’n’roll destruction.

“Thankfully, Emily Rose’s Phantom of The Park-summoned superpowers save the band group combo and with some collective post-dress rehearsal concert magic the former low frequency fiend is defeated. Let the rock prevail!”

The band’s most recent album, Get Back, came out in 2014 via Jagjaguwar.

Peacock Pools Tracklist:

1. Nervous Breakdown

2. Nikki Go Sudden

3. Blazing Eye

4. You Still Around

5. Shake The Dust

6. Swollen Maps

7. Lights Of The City

8. Miss Sundown

9. Lady Inverted Cross

10 . Muscles

11. All This Death Is Killing Me

12. The Walk - Song For Amy

