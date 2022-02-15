Pink Mountaintops Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Lights of the City”
Peacock Pools Due Out May 6 via ATO
Feb 15, 2022
Photography by Laura Pleasants
Pink Mountaintops (the project of Black Mountain frontman Stephen McBean) have announced the release of their new album, Peacock Pools, which will be out May 6 via ATO. They have also shared a video for their new single “Lights of the City.” View the George Mays-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
In a press release, McBean elaborates on the video: “Lincoln Heights hilltop sunrise riff’n’bang sparks spree of vengeance by disgruntled ex-bass player turned cyborg tinkertronic handsome man, Ken The Walnut. Obsessed with Pink Mountaintops’ demise, The Walnut’s sinister plot almost succeeds in a Don McClean sized wave of rock’n’roll destruction.
“Thankfully, Emily Rose’s Phantom of The Park-summoned superpowers save the band group combo and with some collective post-dress rehearsal concert magic the former low frequency fiend is defeated. Let the rock prevail!”
The band’s most recent album, Get Back, came out in 2014 via Jagjaguwar.
Peacock Pools Tracklist:
1. Nervous Breakdown
2. Nikki Go Sudden
3. Blazing Eye
4. You Still Around
5. Shake The Dust
6. Swollen Maps
7. Lights Of The City
8. Miss Sundown
9. Lady Inverted Cross
10 . Muscles
11. All This Death Is Killing Me
12. The Walk - Song For Amy
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Jaguar Sun Shares New Single “Midnight Man” (News) — Jaguar Sun
- modernlove. Shares New Single “Follow You” (News) —
- DC Gore of Little Cub Shares Video for New Single “Nietzsche on the Beach” (News) — DC Gore, Little Cub
- Good Looks Share Video for New Single “Vision Boards” (News) — Good Looks
- Premiere: Resa Saffa Park Shares New Single “Skeletons’ Waltz” (News) — Resa Saffa Park
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.