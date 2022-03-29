 Pink Mountaintops Share Video for Cover of Black Flag’s “Nervous Breakdown” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 29th, 2022  
Pink Mountaintops Share Video for Cover of Black Flag’s “Nervous Breakdown”

Peacock Pools Due Out May 6 via ATO

Mar 29, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Laura Pleasants
Pink Mountaintops (the project of Black Mountain frontman Stephen McBean) have shared a video for their cover of Black Flag’s 1979 song “Nervous Breakdown.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Peacock Pools, which will be out May 6 via ATO. View the video below.

“Steven McDonald used to always play a disco version of that bassline to annoy [Black Flag co-founder] Keith Morris when they were sound-checking for OFF!, and it ended up fitting perfectly with the demo I’d made,” McBean reveals says in a press release, referring to McDonald and Morris’s hardcore supergroup OFF!.

Morris meanwhile offered this approval of the cover: “Great job taking a song that’s been beaten to death by numerous punker dunkers and turning it into your own song! BRAVO!!!!”

Upon announcement of Peacock Pools in February, the band shared the album track “Lights of the City.” Their most recent album, Get Back, came out in 2014 via Jagjaguwar.

Pink Mountaintops Tour Dates with Ashley Shadow:

4.24 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
4.25 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer
4.27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
4.28 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
4.29 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
4.30 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
5.02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
5.03 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
5.05 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
5.08 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
5.18 - Quebec City, QC @ L’Anti
5.20 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
5.21 - Ottawa, ON @ Rainbow Bistro
5.22 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
5.23 - London, ON @ Rum Runners
5.24 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
5.26 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East - Upstairs
5.27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory
5.28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
5.29 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
5.31 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
6.01 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
6.02 - St. Paul, MN @ The Turf Club

There are no comments for this entry yet.

