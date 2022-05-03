Pink Mountaintops Share Video for New Single “Nikki Go Sudden”
Peacock Pools Due Out This Friday via ATO
May 03, 2022
Photography by Laura Pleasants
Pink Mountaintops (the project of Black Mountain frontman Stephen McBean) have shared a video for their new single “Nikki Go Sudden.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Peacock Pools, which will be out this Friday (May 6) via ATO. View the video below.
Upon announcement of Peacock Pools in February, the band shared the album track “Lights of the City.” They later shared a cover of Black Flag’s “Nervous Breakdown.” Their most recent album, Get Back, came out in 2014 via Jagjaguwar.
