Pip Blom Share Video for New Song “I Know I’m Not Easy to Like” Welcome Break Due Out This Friday via Heavenly; Read Our Review of It

Photography by Erik Smits



Amsterdam four-piece Pip Blom are releasing a new album, Welcome Break, this Friday via Heavenly. Now they have shared its fifth single, “I Know I’m Not Easy to Like,” via a video for it. Watch it below.

Also, today we posted our review of Welcome Break. Read that here.

Welcome Break is the band’s second album, the follow-up to 2019’s Boat. Pip Blom are a band, but it’s also the name of the band’s frontwoman. The band also features her brother, Tender Blom. Pip wrote 20 songs in her bedroom in her parent’s house and 16 became demos. The album was recorded at Big Jelly Studios in Ramsgate, England over three weeks with engineer Al Harle.

Pip had this to say about the new song in a press release: “I really like the contrast between Different Tune and this one. This song feels angry, even aggressive maybe. We had so much fun recording this one. We really had to give our everything to make it as energetic as possible. We used different set-ups for the drums to be able to make it go from really small to really big in one track. It’s all about the dynamics in this one, what we’re playing is not changing that much, but we really tried to capture different sounds to keep it interesting and exciting. I’m not sure the chorus could be bigger than this one haha. The switch at about 3/4 of the song might feel a bit weird at first, but I love how it feels when the final chorus comes in after that bit. Like a massive release.”

Previously they shared Welcome Break’s first single, “Keep It Together,” via a video featuring the band in an aerobics class. Then they shared its second single, “It Should Have Been Fun.” Then they shared its third single, “You Don’t Want This,” via an amusing and colorful video for the song. “You Don’t Want This” was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by the album’s next single, “Different Tune.”

