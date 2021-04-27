News

Piroshka Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song "Scratching at the Lid"





Piroshka have announced the release of their second studio album, Love Drips and Gathers, which will be out on July 23 via Bella Union. They have also shared a new song from the album titled “Scratching at the Lid,” via a video for it. Check out the song below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art (plus the band’s UK tour dates).

Piroshka features members of various iconic British acts. The band is fronted by former Lush singer Miki Berenyi (vocals/guitar) and also includes former Moose guitarist KJ “Moose” McKillop, Modern English bassist Mick Conroy, and former Elastica drummer Justin Welch.

The band’s first album, Brickbat, came out in 2019 on Bella Union.

Berenyi speaks about the new album in a press release: “If Brickbat was our Britpop album, then Love Drips and Gathers is shoegaze! It wasn’t intentional; we just wanted a different focus. I’ve always seen debut albums as capturing a band’s first moments, when you really have momentum, and then the second album is the chance for a more thoughtful approach.”

Conroy adds: “Brickbat was a classic first album; noisy and raucous. On Love Drips and Gathers, we’ve calmed down and explored sounds, and space.”

Brickbat featured the songs “Everlasting Yours” (one of our Songs of the Week) and “What’s Next?” (another one of our Songs of the Week).

Read our 2019 interview with Piroshka on Brickbat.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Miki Berenyi.

Love Drips and Gathers Tracklist:

1. Hastings 1973

2. The Knife Thrower’s Daughter

3. Scratching at the Lid

4. Loveable

5. V.O.

6. Wanderlust

7. Echo Loco

8. Familiar

9. We Told You

Piroshka UK Tour Dates:

11/2/2021 – Brighton – Chalk

11/3/2021 – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

11/5/2021 – Manchester – Deaf Institute

11/6/2021 – London – Garage

11/7/2021 – Guildford – The Boileroom

