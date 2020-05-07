News

Pitchfork Cancels 15th Anniversary Music Festival Due to COVID-19 The Festival Was Supposed to Take Place at Chicago’s Union Park July 17–19





Despite festival-goers’ cautious optimism, Pitchfork Music Festival has officially been cancelled due to COVID-19 and social distancing rules. The Chicago-based festival was slated for July 17–Jul 19 to celebrate its 15th anniversary. Pitchfork’s announcement comes after the cancellation of other mass gatherings such as Primavera, South By Southwest, and Governors Ball, among many others.

Headliners for the festival included Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels, and the National as well as other notable artists such as Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, and Big Thief.

This announcement also comes on the heels of the cancellation of the German edition of the fest, which was supposed to take place this upcoming weekend.

Here is Pitchfork’s full announcement:

“Dear Pitchfork Fest friends:

We’re heartbroken to announce the cancellation of Pitchfork Music Festival 2020, due to COVID-19. Ticketholders will be contacted directly via email with full refund options; thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we work through all of this.

It can be pretty daunting to think about the future of live music right now, but know that we are fully committed to bringing Pitchfork Music Festival back in 2021, if the public health situation allows for it. In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow local health department guidelines. We are in this together, and, if we all do our part, we’ll celebrate next year in person.

In the meantime, we have plans for more livestreams, and more ways to use the full weight of Pitchfork to support musicians and the community around our festival. We’re not going anywhere—stay tuned, stay positive, and see you soon.

With love,

Pitchfork”

