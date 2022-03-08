 Pitchfork Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup: The National, Mitski, and The Roots To Headline | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 8th, 2022  
Pitchfork Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup: The National, Mitski, and The Roots To Headline

Festival Will Take Place July 15–17 at Chicago’s Union Park; Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Mar 08, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Pitchfork Music Festival has announced their 2022 lineup. The National, Mitski, and The Roots will be headlining. Other acts include Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Dawn Richard, Indigo De Souza, SPELLLING, Camp Cope, Wiki, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Low, Magdalena Bay, Dry Cleaning, Toro y Moi, and Cate Le Bon, among others. The festival will take place from July 1517 at Union Park in Chicago. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (March 11) at 10 a.m. CST. View the full lineup below.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

The National
Spiritualized
Parquet Courts
Tierra Whack
Amber Mark
Dawn Richard
Tkay Maidza
Indigo De Souza
SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE
SPELLLING
Camp Cope
Wiki
Ethel Cain
CupcakKe

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Mitski
Japanese Breakfast
Lucy Dacus
Low
Magdalena Bay
Dry Cleaning
Karate
Iceage
Yeule
Arooj Aftab
The Armed
Chubby & the Gang
Hyd
Jeff Parker & the New Breed

SUNDAY, JULY 17

The Roots
Toro Y Moi
Earl Sweatshirt
Noname
BADBADNOTGOOD
Cate Le Bon
Tirzah
Xenia Rubinos
Erika de Casier
Injury Reserve
KAINA
L’Rain
Sofia Kourtesis
Pink Siifu

