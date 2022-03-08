News

Pitchfork Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup: The National, Mitski, and The Roots To Headline Festival Will Take Place July 15–17 at Chicago’s Union Park; Tickets Go On Sale This Friday





Pitchfork Music Festival has announced their 2022 lineup. The National, Mitski, and The Roots will be headlining. Other acts include Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Dawn Richard, Indigo De Souza, SPELLLING, Camp Cope, Wiki, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Low, Magdalena Bay, Dry Cleaning, Toro y Moi, and Cate Le Bon, among others. The festival will take place from July 15–17 at Union Park in Chicago. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (March 11) at 10 a.m. CST. View the full lineup below.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

The National

Spiritualized

Parquet Courts

Tierra Whack

Amber Mark

Dawn Richard

Tkay Maidza

Indigo De Souza

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE

SPELLLING

Camp Cope

Wiki

Ethel Cain

CupcakKe

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Mitski

Japanese Breakfast

Lucy Dacus

Low

Magdalena Bay

Dry Cleaning

Karate

Iceage

Yeule

Arooj Aftab

The Armed

Chubby & the Gang

Hyd

Jeff Parker & the New Breed

SUNDAY, JULY 17

The Roots

Toro Y Moi

Earl Sweatshirt

Noname

BADBADNOTGOOD

Cate Le Bon

Tirzah

Xenia Rubinos

Erika de Casier

Injury Reserve

KAINA

L’Rain

Sofia Kourtesis

Pink Siifu

