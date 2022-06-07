Pixies Announce New Album, Share Trailer
Doggerel Due Out September 30 via BMG
Jun 07, 2022
Web Exclusive
Pixies have announced the release of a new album, Doggerel, which will be out on September 30 via BMG. They have also shared a six-minute trailer for the album featuring interviews with various members of the band. View the trailer below.
Earlier this year, Pixies shared the single “Human Crime.” In January, they released the box set Live in Brixton. Check out our interview with Pixies on Live in Brixton.
