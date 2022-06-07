 Pixies Announce New Album, Share Trailer | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 7th, 2022  
Pixies Announce New Album, Share Trailer

Doggerel Due Out September 30 via BMG

Jun 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Web Exclusive
Pixies have announced the release of a new album, Doggerel, which will be out on September 30 via BMG. They have also shared a six-minute trailer for the album featuring interviews with various members of the band. View the trailer below.

Earlier this year, Pixies shared the single “Human Crime.” In January, they released the box set Live in Brixton. Check out our interview with Pixies on Live in Brixton.

