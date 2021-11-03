News

Pixies Announce New Live Box Set Live in Brixton Box Set Due Out January 28, 2022





Pixies have announced the release of a new live box set, Live in Brixton, which will be out on January 28, 2022. The box set includes the entirety of the band’s four-night set of performances at the Brixton Academy in London upon their 2004 reunion. It will be available on both vinyl and CD. Check out the full tracklist below.

Guitarist Joey Santiago states in a press release: “It was an amazing reception, I guess they had missed us over all those years. I particularly remember getting word that the balcony was swaying, and seeing that the crowd didn’t want to leave long after we had finished the show.”

Drummer David Lovering adds: “Having played there in the past, the Brixton Academy was a familiar venue and the shows were a fantastic experience. When I opened with my Scientific Phenomenalist show, I was a Pixie opening for Pixies. I could do no wrong. But I did! It was an absolute thrill, though, to present it there. All in all music or magic, the audiences were very kind and receptive and made it a joy to play. Nothing of my experience I would change. Long live the Academy.”

Last year, the band shared a new song, “Hear Me Out.” Their most recent album, Beneath the Eyrie, came in 2019 via Infectious/BMG.

Live in Brixton Box Set Full Tracklist:

June 2nd, 2004: LP 1 and 2

Side A:

1. Winterlong

2. Nimrod’s Son

3. The Holiday Song

4. Here Comes Your Man

5. Vamos

Side B:

1. In Heaven

2. Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)

3. I Bleed

4. Monkey Gone To Heaven

5. Bone Machine

6. Velouria

7. Dead

Side C:

1. No. 13 Baby

2. Subbacultcha

3. Gouge Away

4. Caribou

5. Hey

6. Cactus

7. River Euphrates

Side D:

1. Debaser

2. Broken Face

3. Something Against You

4. Tame

5. Gigantic

6. Wave Of Mutilation

7. Into The White

June 3rd, 2004: LP 3 and 4

Side A:

1. La La Love You

2. Ed Is Dead

3. Here Comes Your Man

4. Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)

5. Crackity Jones

6. Isla De Encanta

7. Something Against You

8. Broken Face

9. Mr. Grieves

Side B:

1. Hey

2. Is She Weird

3. Gouge Away

4. Tame

5. Debaser

6. Bone Machine

7. Levitate Me

8. Monkey Gone To Heaven

Side C:

1. Velouria

2. I Bleed

3. Gigantic

4. Nimrod’s Son

5. Vamos

6. Where Is My Mind?

Side D:

1. U-Mass

2. Wave Of Mutilation

3. No. 13 Baby

4. Caribou

5. Cactus

6. Into The White

June 4th, 2004: LP 5 and 6

Side A:

1. Bone Machine

2. Crackity Jones

3. River Euphrates

4. Wave of Mutilation

5. Monkey Gone To Heaven

6. I Bleed

7. Caribou

8. Cactus

Side B:

1. Broken Face

2. Something Against You

3. Isla De Encanta

4. Hey

5. No. 13 Baby

6. Dead

7. U-Mass

8. Gigantic

Side C:

1. Velouria

2. Ed Is Dead

3. In Heaven

4. Where Is My Mind?

5. Mr. Grieves

6. Here Comes Your Man

7. The Holiday Song

Side D:

1. Vamos

2. Into The White

3. Gouge Away

4. Debaser

5. Tame

6. Planet Of Sound

June 5th, 2004: LP 7 and 8

Side A:

1. Head On

2. U-Mass

3. Monkey Gone To Heaven

4. Cactus

5. Caribou

6. No. 13 Baby

7. Broken Face

8. Crackity Jones

Side B:

1. Isla De Encanta

2. Something Against You

3. Hey

4. Mr. Grieves

5. I Bleed

6. Velouria

7. Dead

Side C:

1. Gouge Away

2. Tame

3. Gigantic

4. River Euphrates

5. Debaser

6. Wave Of Mutilation

7. In Heaven

8. Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)

Side D:

1. Where Is My Mind?

2. Blown Away

3. Here Comes Your Man

4. The Holiday Song

5. Vamos

