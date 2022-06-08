Pixies Share New Song “There’s a Moon On” and Confirm New Album Details

News

Pixies have shared a new song, “There’s a Moon On.” It is the lead single from their upcoming eighth studio album, Doggerel, which was announced yesterday and will be out on September 30 via BMG. Listen to the new song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

Guitarist Joey Santiago discusses the new album in a press release: “This time around we have grown. We no longer have under two-minute songs. We have little breaks, more conventional arrangements but still our twists in there.”

Vocalist/guitarist Black Francis adds: “We’re trying to do things that are very big and bold and orchestrated. The punky stuff, I really like playing it but you just cannot artificially create that shit. There’s another way to do this, there’s other things we can do with this extra special energy that we’re encountering.”

Doggerel was produced by Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Ghost). Earlier this year, Pixies shared the single “Human Crime.” In January, they released the box set Live in Brixton. Check out our interview with Pixies on Live in Brixton.

Doggerel Tracklist:

1. Nomatterday

2. Vault of Heaven

3. Dregs of the Wine

4. Haunted House

5. Get Simulated

6. The Lord Has Come Back Today

7. Thunder & Lightning

8. There’s A Moon On

9. Pagan Man

10. Who’s More Sorry Now?

11. You’re Such A Sadducee

12. Doggerel

