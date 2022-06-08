 Pixies Share New Song “There's a Moon On” and Confirm New Album Details | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 8th, 2022  
Subscribe

Pixies Share New Song “There’s a Moon On” and Confirm New Album Details

Doggerel Due Out September 30 via BMG

Jun 08, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Pixies have shared a new song, “There’s a Moon On.” It is the lead single from their upcoming eighth studio album, Doggerel, which was announced yesterday and will be out on September 30 via BMG. Listen to the new song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

Guitarist Joey Santiago discusses the new album in a press release: “This time around we have grown. We no longer have under two-minute songs. We have little breaks, more conventional arrangements but still our twists in there.”

Vocalist/guitarist Black Francis adds: “We’re trying to do things that are very big and bold and orchestrated. The punky stuff, I really like playing it but you just cannot artificially create that shit. There’s another way to do this, there’s other things we can do with this extra special energy that we’re encountering.”

Doggerel was produced by Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Ghost). Earlier this year, Pixies shared the single “Human Crime.” In January, they released the box set Live in Brixton. Check out our interview with Pixies on Live in Brixton.

Doggerel Tracklist:

1. Nomatterday
2. Vault of Heaven
3. Dregs of the Wine
4. Haunted House
5. Get Simulated
6. The Lord Has Come Back Today
7. Thunder & Lightning
8. There’s A Moon On
9. Pagan Man
10. Who’s More Sorry Now?
11. You’re Such A Sadducee
12. Doggerel

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent