 Pixies Share Video for New Single "Human Crime"
Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022  
Pixies Share Video for New Single “Human Crime”

Out Now via BMG

Mar 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Travis Shinn
Pixies have shared a video for their new single “Human Crime.” It is the band’s first release of new music since 2020, and it is out now via BMG. View the video, directed by band member Paz Lenchantin, below, along with a list of upcoming tour dates for the band.

Lenchantin elaborates on the video in a press release: “The storyline is loosely based on an ‘inside joke’ between Charles [Thompson] and I about going on tour. How we go through a door from our reality state into the altered state of becoming and being a Pixie.”

Pixies 2022 Tour Dates:

MARCH
15 Rialto Theatre, Tucson, AZ
16 House of Blues, Anaheim, CA
17 The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA
20 Vive Latino 2022, Mexico City, Mexico

APRIL
1 BBC 6 Music Festival, Cardiff, Wales U.K.

JUNE
22 Le 106, Rouen, France
23 Le 106, Rouen, France
25 Autodromo Internazionale Enzo & Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy
27 Cavea, Auditorium Parco dela Musica, Rome, Italy
30 Rock Werchter 2022, Rotselaar, Belgium

JULY
5 Castlefield Bowl, Manchester, UK
8 British Summer Time Festival 2022, London, U.K.
9 Mad Cool Festival 2022, Madrid, Spain
11 Bitan 1, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel
14 Festival Big Top, Galway, Ireland
15 Festival Big Top, Galway, Ireland
16 Iveagh Gardens, Dublin, Ireland
20 Botanical Garden of Vilnius University, Vilnius, Lithuania
28 Gröna Lund, Stockholm, Sweden
30 Welstars auf dem Roncalliplatz, Cologne, Germany
31 Zelt-musik-festival, Zirkuszelt, Freiburg, Germany

AUGUST
3 Corn Exchange, Edinburgh, U.K.
4 Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow, U.K.
5 Times Square, Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K.
7 Bingley Weekender 2022, Bingley, U.K.
11 Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands
12 Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands
16 Sei Festival, Lecce, Italy
18 Festival Cabaret Vert 2022
23 Den Atelier, Luxembourg, Luxembourg
25 Forum Karlín, Prague, Czech Republic
27 Zagrebački Velesajam, Zagreb, Croatia
29 Tasmajdan Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia
30 Budapest Park, Budapest, Hungary

SEPTEMBER
1-4 End of the Road Festival 2022, Sixpenny Handley, U.K.

Most Recent