Pixies Share Video for New Single “Human Crime” Out Now via BMG

Photography by Travis Shinn



Pixies have shared a video for their new single “Human Crime.” It is the band’s first release of new music since 2020, and it is out now via BMG. View the video, directed by band member Paz Lenchantin, below, along with a list of upcoming tour dates for the band.

Lenchantin elaborates on the video in a press release: “The storyline is loosely based on an ‘inside joke’ between Charles [Thompson] and I about going on tour. How we go through a door from our reality state into the altered state of becoming and being a Pixie.”

Check out our interview with Pixies on their new live album, Live in Brixton.

Pixies 2022 Tour Dates:

MARCH

15 Rialto Theatre, Tucson, AZ

16 House of Blues, Anaheim, CA

17 The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

20 Vive Latino 2022, Mexico City, Mexico

APRIL

1 BBC 6 Music Festival, Cardiff, Wales U.K.

JUNE

22 Le 106, Rouen, France

23 Le 106, Rouen, France

25 Autodromo Internazionale Enzo & Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

27 Cavea, Auditorium Parco dela Musica, Rome, Italy

30 Rock Werchter 2022, Rotselaar, Belgium

JULY

5 Castlefield Bowl, Manchester, UK

8 British Summer Time Festival 2022, London, U.K.

9 Mad Cool Festival 2022, Madrid, Spain

11 Bitan 1, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel

14 Festival Big Top, Galway, Ireland

15 Festival Big Top, Galway, Ireland

16 Iveagh Gardens, Dublin, Ireland

20 Botanical Garden of Vilnius University, Vilnius, Lithuania

28 Gröna Lund, Stockholm, Sweden

30 Welstars auf dem Roncalliplatz, Cologne, Germany

31 Zelt-musik-festival, Zirkuszelt, Freiburg, Germany

AUGUST

3 Corn Exchange, Edinburgh, U.K.

4 Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow, U.K.

5 Times Square, Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K.

7 Bingley Weekender 2022, Bingley, U.K.

11 Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

12 Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

16 Sei Festival, Lecce, Italy

18 Festival Cabaret Vert 2022

23 Den Atelier, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

25 Forum Karlín, Prague, Czech Republic

27 Zagrebački Velesajam, Zagreb, Croatia

29 Tasmajdan Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia

30 Budapest Park, Budapest, Hungary

SEPTEMBER

1-4 End of the Road Festival 2022, Sixpenny Handley, U.K.

