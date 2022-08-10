News

Pixies Share Video For New Single “Vault of Heaven,” Announce U.S. Tour Dates Doggerel Due Out September 30 via BMG

Photography by Tom Oxley



Pixies have shared a video for their new single, “Vault of Heaven.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Doggerel, which will be out on September 30 via BMG. They have also announced a set of October 2022 U.S. tour dates in support of the album. View the Charles Derenne-directed video below, along with the list of dates.

Director Derenne states in a press release: “When I first listened to the track, the idea that came to my mind was modern western rock sonorities. It would have been too obvious to shoot a western, so we decided to use the irony of the lyrics and create some sort of psychedelic, outsider story using American icons but showing them in a different way. Zorro leads the dance as the protagonist of the story.”

Upon announcement of the new album, Pixies shared the single “There’s a Moon On.”

Doggerel was produced by Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Ghost). Earlier this year, Pixies shared the single “Human Crime.” In January, they released the box set Live in Brixton. Check out our interview with Pixies on Live in Brixton.

Pixies October 2022 Tour Dates:

1 SOMA, San Diego, CA

2 House of Blues, Anaheim, CA

3 The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

5 Terminal 5, New York, NY

