 Pixies Share Video For New Single “Vault of Heaven,” Announce U.S. Tour Dates | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, August 10th, 2022  
Subscribe

Pixies Share Video For New Single “Vault of Heaven,” Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Doggerel Due Out September 30 via BMG

Aug 10, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Tom Oxley
Bookmark and Share


Pixies have shared a video for their new single, “Vault of Heaven.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Doggerel, which will be out on September 30 via BMG. They have also announced a set of October 2022 U.S. tour dates in support of the album. View the Charles Derenne-directed video below, along with the list of dates.

Director Derenne states in a press release: “When I first listened to the track, the idea that came to my mind was modern western rock sonorities. It would have been too obvious to shoot a western, so we decided to use the irony of the lyrics and create some sort of psychedelic, outsider story using American icons but showing them in a different way. Zorro leads the dance as the protagonist of the story.”

Upon announcement of the new album, Pixies shared the single “There’s a Moon On.”

Doggerel was produced by Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Ghost). Earlier this year, Pixies shared the single “Human Crime.” In January, they released the box set Live in Brixton. Check out our interview with Pixies on Live in Brixton.

Pixies October 2022 Tour Dates:

1 SOMA, San Diego, CA
2 House of Blues, Anaheim, CA
3 The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA
5 Terminal 5, New York, NY

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent