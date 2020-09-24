Pixies Share Video for New Song “Hear Me Out”

News

Pixies have shared a new song, “Hear Me Out,” via a video for it. The song will be released as a 12-inch single on October 12, with a cover of T. Rex’s “Mambo Sun” on the other side. Maximilla Lukacs directed the video, which was co-produced by the band’s bassist Paz Lenchantin, was filmed in Taos, New Mexico during the pandemic, and stars Henry Hopper. Watch it below.

Lenchantin wrote the song with frontman Black Francis and had this to say in a press release: “‘Hear Me Out’ is about things not turning out the way we hoped, but knowing that it's going to be ok regardless. Black started the melody phrases on an old organ. I loved it right away, so he asked me to take a pass at the lyrics. The song has an evocative melody that inspired the lyrics to come out straight away.”

Guitarist Joey Santiago added: “Paz sounds like she's talking to a guy with deaf ears. I did a western style riff at the end of verses, which was like giving her a gun so the dude would pay attention.”

Pixies released a new album, Beneath the Eyrie, in 2019 via Infectious/BMG. We previously posted our review of Beneath the Eyrie and you can read that here. The band also features drummer David Lovering.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In interview with Joey Santiago.

