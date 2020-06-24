News

Plants and Animals Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “House on Fire” The Jungle Due Out October 23 via Secret City

Photography by Dominic Berthiaume



Montreal trio Plants and Animals have announced a new album, The Jungle, and shared another new song from it, “House on Fire,” via a video for the track. The Jungle is due out October 23 via Secret City. Check out the Emily Pelstring-directed “House on Fire” video below.

The Jungle features “Sacrifice,” a new song shared earlier in the month that was one of our Songs of the Week. The album is the follow-up to 2016’s Waltzed In From the Rumbling. Plants and Animals features guitarist/vocalists Warren Spicer and Nic Basque and drummer/vocalist Matthew Woody Woodley. The band self-produced the new album and recorded it at their Mixart studio in Montreal.

“House on Fire” was inspired by Spicer’s concern for a friend of his. The band collectively further explain in more detail in a press release: “We started working on this a couple of years ago. Warren was afraid for a friend’s health. He thought he was self-medicating too much and not taking care of himself. He couldn’t let go of this image of an overworked dude swallowing too many sleeping pills and falling asleep with the stove on. So it began as the place next door, sometime before Greta Thunberg turned the expression into a rallying cry, where Earth is the house and the people are sleeping. It’s terrifying, and on the whole we’re not unlike this friend, are we?”

