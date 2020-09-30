Plants and Animals Share Video for New Song “Love That Boy”

News

Montreal trio Plants and Animals are releasing a new album, The Jungle, on October 23 via Secret City. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Love That Boy,” via a video for the track. Yann-Manuel Hernandez directed the video, which takes its inspiration from the moon and the 1960s space program. Watch it below.

The band’s Warren Spicer had this to say about the song in a press release: “It’s a song about my family, present and past, but it feels more like a meditation. I was upset, frustrated and feeling like no one knew me—the kid me, the me I still feel I am. And then writing the song chilled me out and put me right. It was a way to connect with my dead parents and with my new life as a dad, and to give everyone a proper hug.”

Spicer adds about the video, which was inspired by his childhood: “I have a strong memory of being a kid in the backseat of my parent's car driving down the road at night in Halifax. The moon was bright and I watched it as it danced, interrupted by trees, like a strobe light or a stop-motion film. It followed us as we drove and I couldn’t figure out how it was doing that. Nothing else I could see out the window kept up. Why is the moon not moving? I hadn’t thought of that for a very long time, but somehow the song brought me back to that place.”

The Jungle features “Sacrifice,” a new song shared in June that was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced they shared another new song from it, “House on Fire,” via a video for the track. That was followed by the next single, “Le Queens.”

The album is the follow-up to 2016’s Waltzed In From the Rumbling. Plants and Animals features guitarist/vocalists Warren Spicer and Nic Basque and drummer/vocalist Matthew Woody Woodley. The band self-produced the new album and recorded it at their Mixart studio in Montreal.

Read our recent COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In Interview with Plants and Animals.

Read our 2016 interview with Plants and Animals on Waltzed In From the Rumbling.

