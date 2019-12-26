Playlist Editor Charles Steinberg’s Favorite Songs of the Decade – Pt.2
The Second Installment of My Personal Favorite Songs of the Decade, ft. Perfume Genius, Beach House, Deerhunter, Kurt Vile, Preoccupations, Young Jesus, Oneohtrix Point Never, The Twilight Sad, David Bowie Frank Ocean & More.
Before the start of a new decade of music, here's a continuation of my personal favorite songs of the last one. This is part two of my favorite songs of the 2010s. These songs found ways close to my heart from all directions, many unknown:
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/favorite-songs-of-the-decade-pt-2/pl.u-55D6Aaqi8WYrPz
